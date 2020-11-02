UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Condemns Efforts To Destabilize Belarus From Abroad - Spokesperson At UNHRC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Syria Condemns Efforts to Destabilize Belarus From Abroad - Spokesperson at UNHRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Syria calls against interference in Belarus' internal affairs and attempts to destabilize the situation in the Eastern European country amid ongoing anti-government protests, a spokesperson of the Arab country at the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Belarus' human rights record said on Friday.

"Thank you, we welcome the delegation of Belarus and we commend its efforts to develop the legislative and institutional framework for promoting and protecting human rights at the domestic level. We also welcome the measures taken by the government to tackle interference in internal affairs. We condemn the efforts to destabilize the country and its political and legal system and to promote disturbances by undermining constitutional guarantees," the spokesperson said at the UPR.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election, which the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said that anti-government demonstrations in the republic were being coordinated from abroad. The European Union has refused to recognize Lukashenko as president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Syria European Union Belarus From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has inc ..

1 minute ago

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Kor ..

4 minutes ago

Austria's OMV Says to Appeal Poland's Demand to Br ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.