Syria Condemns Efforts to Destabilize Belarus From Abroad - Spokesperson at UNHRC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Syria calls against interference in Belarus' internal affairs and attempts to destabilize the situation in the Eastern European country amid ongoing anti-government protests, a spokesperson of the Arab country at the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Belarus' human rights record said on Friday.

"Thank you, we welcome the delegation of Belarus and we commend its efforts to develop the legislative and institutional framework for promoting and protecting human rights at the domestic level. We also welcome the measures taken by the government to tackle interference in internal affairs. We condemn the efforts to destabilize the country and its political and legal system and to promote disturbances by undermining constitutional guarantees," the spokesperson said at the UPR.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election, which the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said that anti-government demonstrations in the republic were being coordinated from abroad. The European Union has refused to recognize Lukashenko as president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters.