Syria Condemns Failed 'US-Led' Invasion of Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Damascus condemns a botched maritime invasion of Venezuela, which Caracas claimed was orchestrated by the United States, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

A week ago, Venezuelan authorities announced that they scuttled attempt of militants to infiltrate the country from Colombo on speed boats to capture President Nicolas Maduro. Eight suspects were killed and several captured in the counter-operation, among them two US nationals. Maduro identified them as US President Donald Trump's security guards.

Washington and Bogota have denied allegations of involvement in these events.

"Syria strongly condemns the failed terrorist maritime invasion of Venezuela. These hostile attacks against Venezuela's sovereignty are led by the US administration, and they are using mercenaries inside Venezuela," the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the state-run SANA news agency.

Damascus also called on Washington to refrain from interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs.