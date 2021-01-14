Syria Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Deir Ez-Zor Province - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Syria condemns the recent Israeli airstrikes on the eastern territories of the country, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday, the Syrian state television reported about the Israeli airstrikes on the eastern part of the country. According to other media reports, the Israeli air force hit depots with Iranian ammunition after having received intelligence data from the United States.

"Syria condemns the Israeli aggression against the [province of] Deir ez-Zor, which coincided with the repressive terrorist activities of the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] against the Syrian people in [the provinces of] Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor," the ministry said on late Wednesday, as quoted by Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster.

From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of the Syrian national sovereignty.