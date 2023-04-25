Syria Condemns New EU Restrictive Measures Against Crisis-Torn Country - Reports

Syria strongly condemns the European Union's new unilateral restrictive measures against the country as they are hampering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to areas affected by February's devastating earthquakes, a state-run media outlet reported on Tuesday, citing an official source

On Monday, the EU imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and eight organizations associated with the Syrian government over their alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly Captagon.

"The European Union repeats its lies when it claims that the sanctions imposed on Syria do not impede delivery of humanitarian aid or access to foodstuffs and medical equipment," an official source at the foreign ministry said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

According to the source, such restrictive measures pose a "serious threat to the lives and livelihood of Syrians and negatively reflect on the country's economy," the report read. The source also noted that the exemptions claimed by the EU serve only for "media propaganda and to hide the truth of its policies towards Syria."

The EU's sanctions against Syria reportedly include over 320 people and more than 80 entities.