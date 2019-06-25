Syria Condemns New US' Iran Sanctions as 'Worthless,' Threat to Global Peace - Ministry

Damascus condemns the United States' decision to impose new sanctions on Iran since the decision will not likely have its intended effect and will only serve as a destabilizing factor in the region and beyond, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

The United States imposed on Monday a new batch of sanctions against Tehran, targeting, in particular, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Washington also said it was preparing sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Such US policies are the main reason why the situation in the region and world is destabilizing. They seriously threaten peace and security at the international level ... Syria reaffirms its complete solidarity with the government and people of the Islamic republic in countering the US bravado ... [The US sanctions] are worthless and will not thwart Iranians' determination to defend its sovereignty and independence," the statement said.

The relationship between the United States and Iran has been progressively deteriorating since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal last spring and imposed several rounds of sanctions on Tehran.

In May of this year, Iran said it would partially suspend its obligations under the nuclear deal.

Since then, the US-Iran strife has significantly escalated the security situation in the middle East. The United States started building up its military presence in the region in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters were deployed to the region.

In addition, the USS Mason destroyer was ordered to the region earlier in June in the wake of an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States has claimed that Iran sabotaged the vessels. Iran has denied all accusations.