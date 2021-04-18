UrduPoint.com
Syria Condemns Redeployment Of NATO, US Forces Toward Russian Border - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Syria Condemns Redeployment of NATO, US Forces Toward Russian Border - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Syria condemns transfer of US and NATO forces to Russia's border, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States and NATO were planning to move their forces near the country's borders, which why Moscow deployed its own forces to counter that.

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns redeployment of additional US and NATO forces toward the Russian border, this may pose a threat to international peace and security," the ministry said in a statement, according to the state-run news agency SANA.

The US and NATO have recently complained about Russia bolstering its military presence at the border with Ukraine. Russia maintains that the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's border.

