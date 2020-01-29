UrduPoint.com
Syria Condemns Trump's Mideast Peace Plan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

Syria condemns Trump's Mideast peace plan

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday the peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it represents a surrender to Israel

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday the peace plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it represents a surrender to Israel.

In a statement, the ministry said it condemns the so-called "Deal of the Century" that was announced on Tuesday by Trump.

"The latest U.S. plan showed the clear alliance between the U.S.

and the Zionist entity and their enmity to the Arab nation," the ministry said.

It added that the U.S. policies in the region are designed to serve Israel and its expansionist schemes in the region.

Trump on Tuesday revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his middle East peace plan, a proposal that has already been repeatedly refused by the Palestinians.

Trump also reiterated his administration's recognition of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of Syria as an Israeli territory, a recognition that has been repeatedly condemned by Syria.

