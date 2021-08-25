Syria Condemns US Accusations of 2013 Chemical Attack in Eastern Ghouta as 'Baseless'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Syria condemns the "baseless" allegation of the US State Department that chemical weapons were used by the government in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta in 2013, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The US State Department published the statement this past Saturday, alleging that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government was to be blamed for the attack.

"Syria condemns the baseless accusations which were incorporated in the press statement of the US State Department regarding the chemical weapons that had been used eight years ago, in 2013, in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus," a statement read.

Such remarks are a confirmation of the hostile attitudes of the United States towards Syria after Washington's failure in Afghanistan, the Syrian foreign ministry said.

"The policy of supporting terrorists conducted by the US and [the] unilateral, unscrupulous and inhuman sanctions, that's what is really worth condemnation and punishment," the ministry said.

Reports about an alleged chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta emerged on April 7, 2018. The European Union and the United States promptly accused Damascus of being behind it, while the Syrian government denied any involvement. Syria and Russia, a close ally of the former, said the attack was staged by local militants and the White Helmets group.

A week later, without waiting for the results of an international investigation, the United States, the United Kingdom and France hit what they called Syria's chemical weapons facilities with over a hundred missiles in response to the alleged attack.