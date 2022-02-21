UrduPoint.com

Syria Condemns Western Information Campaign Against Russia - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Syria condemns information campaign that Western states are waging against Russia and sides with Moscow in the current security standoff between the two sides, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Monday

"We condemn the lies and information terrorism against Russia that Western countries have undertaken in recent days and weeks to demonize the Russian Federation, and we support Moscow's efforts to address the problems that have arisen," Mekdad said at a press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mekdad added that such actions undermine international agreements and lead to warmongering.

