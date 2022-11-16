Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed cases of cholera in Syria has neared 1,400 and 49 people died since the outbreak started in September, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The number of confirmed cases of cholera in Syria has neared 1,400 and 49 people died since the outbreak started in September, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,398, with 49 deaths," the statement read.

The situation is especially dire in Aleppo province, which accounts for 800 of all confirmed cases to date, the ministry said.

The first cholera cases were detected in Aleppo in August and the outbreak was declared the following month. By November, the disease already spread to 14 of Syria's provinces and neighboring Lebanon. On October 25, UN Operations and Advocacy Division Director Reena Ghelani said there were 24, 000 suspected cases of cholera in Syria and at least 80 cholera-related deaths.

Syrian media reported in October that the source of cholera was believed to be linked to unsafe drinking water and sewage systems, and the use of unclean water for crop irrigation.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water whose symptoms include acute diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms, with the help of oral rehydration solutions.