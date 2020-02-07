(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Damascus is looking to upgrade its air defense systems in light of the Israeli air force's repeated strikes and practice of using other planes for cover, Imad Moustapha, the Syrian ambassador to China and a former envoy to the United States, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that, overnight, four Israeli F-16 fighters had fired eight air-to-surface missiles in the suburbs of Damascus. As a result, Syrian air defense systems that on alert to repel the Israeli strikes nearly shot down a civilian Airbus-320 with 172 passengers. The plane managed to leave the area and successfully land at Russia's Hmeimim base, the closest alternative airfield.

According to the Syrian diplomat, the Arab republic will overhaul its missile defenses taking into account Israel's conduct.

"Syria is using all its air defense systems to defend its airspace against the repeated Israeli aggression. These repeated air raids have convinced Syria of the need for a more sophisticated antiaircraft missile system, and Syria will look for available options to further consolidate its air defense system," Moustapha said.

He went on to slam Israel for "taking advantage of the fact that Syria is busily engaged in its war against the terrorist groups in Idlib, and taking cover behind civilian flights, with complete disregard for the lives of civilians."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday declined to give a comment to Sputnik on the Russian statement that said the Israeli-launched airstrikes on Thursday endangered a civilian plane near Syria's Damascus.

Thursday's incident is not the first time when Russia and Syria have accused the Israeli air force of using other aircraft as a shield and putting lives of innocent people at risk. In September 2018, the Russian military held Israel responsible for a Il-20 plane crash in Syria, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian servicemen. The plane had been downed by a missile launched by Syria's air defense system at Israeli F-16 jets that were carrying out airstrikes in Latakia province.