Syria Constitution Committee To Be Co-Chaired By Gov't, Opposition Representatives- Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

The Syrian constitutional committee will be co-chaired by a representative of the government and a representative of the opposition, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday

"As for the work of the committee itself, which is expected to start in the upcoming period, this committee is headed by two persons. Their Names are unknown yet ... As it has been defined, one person will represent the government and the other one the opposition," Vershinin said.

The minister noted that the matter of candidates to the committee was currently being resolved, and the committee was expected to start working within weeks.

More Stories From World

