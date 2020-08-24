UrduPoint.com
Syria Constitution Talks Under Way At UN

Members of Syria's Constitutional Committee, tasked with amending their war-torn country's constitution, met at the UN in Geneva on Monday for the first time since a failed attempt at talks last November

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Members of Syria's Constitutional Committee, tasked with amending their war-torn country's constitution, met at the UN in Geneva on Monday for the first time since a failed attempt at talks last November.

Delegations from President Bashar al-Assad's government, the opposition and civil society arrived at the United Nations in separate minivans, with all delegates wearing facemasks, to start a week of discussions.

Ahmad Al-Kuzbari, who is heading the government delegation, and Hadi Al-Bahra, leading up the opposition, both waved as they entered the building but delegates did not speak to reporters.

A UN spokeswoman confirmed shortly before noon that the week-long session had begun.

UN special envoy for Syria Gail Pedersen said Sunday he had met with co-chairs of the government and opposition delegations and with civil society representatives over the weekend.

"I am looking forward to a week of substantial discussions on the agenda and moving the process forward," the Norwegian diplomat said on Twitter.

The full constitutional review committee is made up of 150 delegates dividedequally three ways into government, opposition and civil society groups.

