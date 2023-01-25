UrduPoint.com

Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism May Not Last, Should Be Transformed - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism May Not Last, Should Be Transformed - Russian Envoy to UN

The cross-border aid mechanism for Syria may not survive until it is extended in July and should be transformed, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The cross-border aid mechanism for Syria may not survive until it is extended in July and should be transformed, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"In its present form, the mechanism has very few chances not only to celebrate its anniversary but even to last until its next extension in July," Nebenzia said. "If our colleagues do indeed want to keep the possibility of helping people in Idlib not through Damascus, it is important to start work, together with us, on preparing its in-depth transformation."

Nebenzia explained that the province of Idlib remains a "gray area" in which the United Nations has never had an on-ground presence.

"First of all, we need to come to the same opinion of the fact that humanitarian assistance here needs to be done with a consent, not just a notification of Damascus, and in close cooperation with legal authorities," he said.

"We call on the United Nations to continue with its efforts to increase cross line supplies into this area."

Earlier in January, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid in Syria until July 10. The document allows UN aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey. The resolution also requires UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back to the UN Security Council with analysis on the cross-border mechanism by June 10.

In July 2022, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Twelve member states voted in favor, with the United States, France and the United Kingdom abstaining.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey France Damascus Idlib Same United Kingdom United States January May June July Border All From

Recent Stories

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs A ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs Amid Refinery Outages - EIA

4 minutes ago
 China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sancti ..

China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sanctions - UN DPR

4 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports ..

Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports to Syria Free of Charge - Env ..

4 minutes ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

50 seconds ago
 IOC to Individually Check Admission of Russians to ..

IOC to Individually Check Admission of Russians to Tournaments in Neutral Status

51 seconds ago
 5th edition of All Pakistan Premier League to star ..

5th edition of All Pakistan Premier League to start from Feb 04

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.