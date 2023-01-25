Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism May Not Last, Should Be Transformed - Russian Envoy to UN

The cross-border aid mechanism for Syria may not survive until it is extended in July and should be transformed, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The cross-border aid mechanism for Syria may not survive until it is extended in July and should be transformed, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"In its present form, the mechanism has very few chances not only to celebrate its anniversary but even to last until its next extension in July," Nebenzia said. "If our colleagues do indeed want to keep the possibility of helping people in Idlib not through Damascus, it is important to start work, together with us, on preparing its in-depth transformation."

Nebenzia explained that the province of Idlib remains a "gray area" in which the United Nations has never had an on-ground presence.

"First of all, we need to come to the same opinion of the fact that humanitarian assistance here needs to be done with a consent, not just a notification of Damascus, and in close cooperation with legal authorities," he said.

"We call on the United Nations to continue with its efforts to increase cross line supplies into this area."

Earlier in January, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid in Syria until July 10. The document allows UN aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey. The resolution also requires UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back to the UN Security Council with analysis on the cross-border mechanism by June 10.

In July 2022, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Twelve member states voted in favor, with the United States, France and the United Kingdom abstaining.