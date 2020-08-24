UrduPoint.com
Syria Decries Pro-Turkish Forces' Move To Cut Water Supply To Hasakah As War Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

Syria Decries Pro-Turkish Forces' Move to Cut Water Supply to Hasakah as War Crime

Turkey has been denying water to a million Syrians in the city of Hasakah and the suburbs, in what is a humanitarian disaster and a war crime, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Turkey has been denying water to a million Syrians in the city of Hasakah and the suburbs, in what is a humanitarian disaster and a war crime, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Arab factions shut the northeast Syrian area's only water-pumping station earlier in August in a bid to put pressure on the Syrian Kurdish militia, who are in control of the territory. Ankara sees Kurdish fighters as terrorists.

"The Turkish regime and its cohorts have weaponized water against peaceful Syrian civilians with the US approval .

.. It is a war crime and a crime against humanity under all international laws and Geneva conventions," a statement read.

Pro-Turkish forces have repeatedly disrupted water supply from the Alouk water station. Syrian state media reported earlier that the government had sent transport tanks with fresh water to the area but this was not enough to match the needs of the population.

