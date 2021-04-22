Syria Demands From UN to Condemn Israeli Strikes Close to Damascus - Foreign Ministry

Syria demands from the United Nations and the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes close to Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Syria demands from the United Nations and the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes close to Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry calls on the UN and the Security Council to condemn Israel's cowardly aggression against Damascus, carried out last night.

As well as the ongoing coordinated and planned hostilities against the sovereignty of Syria by the three occupiers: the United States, Israel and Turkey," the ministry said in a statement.