UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Demands From UN To Condemn Israeli Strikes Close To Damascus - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:51 PM

Syria Demands From UN to Condemn Israeli Strikes Close to Damascus - Foreign Ministry

Syria demands from the United Nations and the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes close to Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Syria demands from the United Nations and the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes close to Damascus, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry calls on the UN and the Security Council to condemn Israel's cowardly aggression against Damascus, carried out last night.

As well as the ongoing coordinated and planned hostilities against the sovereignty of Syria by the three occupiers: the United States, Israel and Turkey," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Turkey Damascus United States From

Recent Stories

PMSA marks World Earth Day

1 minute ago

Five killed, 11 injured in suicide attack in Quett ..

1 minute ago

Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Repor ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Delegation to Pakistan's Quetta Was Not at ..

4 minutes ago

NUST ranks 1st in Pakistan and among Top 300 globa ..

22 minutes ago

One held for deducting amount from Ehsaas funds

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.