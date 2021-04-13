UrduPoint.com
Syria Demands From US Compensation For Destructive Actions Against Syrians - Damascus

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Damascus is demanding compensation from the United States for the destruction and loss as a result of Washington's policies, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Damascus is demanding compensation from the United States for the destruction and loss as a result of Washington's policies, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Syria holds the United States responsible for the consequences of its criminal policy towards the Syrian people and demands compensation for the massive destruction and invaluable losses that resulted from US aggression and occupation," the statement reads.

More Stories From World

