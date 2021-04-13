Syria Demands From US Compensation for Destructive Actions Against Syrians - Damascus

Damascus is demanding compensation from the United States for the destruction and loss as a result of Washington's policies, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

"Syria holds the United States responsible for the consequences of its criminal policy towards the Syrian people and demands compensation for the massive destruction and invaluable losses that resulted from US aggression and occupation," the statement reads.