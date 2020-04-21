UrduPoint.com
Syria Demines More Than 5 Acres Of Land Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

The Syrian armed forces have cleared 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of the country's territory of explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"Engineering units of the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic carried out demining tasks in Douma (Damascus province), Jasim and al-Harra (Deraa province) during the day. [Some] 2,1 ha of the territory [have been cleared]. They found and defused 35 explosive devices," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry also announced that during the last 24 hours there has been no withdrawal of refugees from the foreign countries to the Syria.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to the political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

