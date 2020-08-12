UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Democratic Forces Can Not Pay Salaries Due To Pound Devaluation - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

Syria Democratic Forces Can Not Pay Salaries Due to Pound Devaluation - US State Dept.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has experienced problems paying salaries because northeast Syria has been particularly hit hard economically by the devaluation of the pound and the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Ambassador William Roebuck said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has experienced problems paying salaries because northeast Syria has been particularly hit hard economically by the devaluation of the pound and the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Ambassador William Roebuck said on Wednesday.

"What I would also talk about in the northeast is the economic crisis they face. They've been hit very hard by devaluation of the Syrian pound - the Syrian Democratic Forces and their affiliates, civilian institutions - and the drop in oil prices," Roebuck said. "They are having trouble paying salaries. They are having people who are ordinary people having trouble buying the basic goods that they need to survive.

"

Roebuck, who serves as senior adviser to the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, also pointed out that the SDF is facing a significant challenge from novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a significant challenge and it's likely to increase going forward," Roebuck said.

Syria has been mired in conflict since 2011, with numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Arab Army and other forces loyal to the government of President Bashar Assad.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Oil From Government Arab Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

4 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

19 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

49 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.