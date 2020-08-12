Syria Democratic Forces Can Not Pay Salaries Due to Pound Devaluation - US State Dept.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has experienced problems paying salaries because northeast Syria has been particularly hit hard economically by the devaluation of the pound and the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Ambassador William Roebuck said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has experienced problems paying salaries because northeast Syria has been particularly hit hard economically by the devaluation of the pound and the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Ambassador William Roebuck said on Wednesday.

"What I would also talk about in the northeast is the economic crisis they face. They've been hit very hard by devaluation of the Syrian pound - the Syrian Democratic Forces and their affiliates, civilian institutions - and the drop in oil prices," Roebuck said. "They are having trouble paying salaries. They are having people who are ordinary people having trouble buying the basic goods that they need to survive.

"

Roebuck, who serves as senior adviser to the US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, also pointed out that the SDF is facing a significant challenge from novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a significant challenge and it's likely to increase going forward," Roebuck said.

Syria has been mired in conflict since 2011, with numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Arab Army and other forces loyal to the government of President Bashar Assad.