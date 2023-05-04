UrduPoint.com

Syria Denounces Drone Attack On Kremlin, Considers It Terrorist Attack - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Syria Denounces Drone Attack on Kremlin, Considers It Terrorist Attack - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Syria strongly condemns the drone attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin and considers it to be a terrorist attack,

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

"Syria strongly condemns the drone attacks on the Kremlin by the Ukrainian regime, ruled by the United States and its allies, and considers it a terrorist act," the ministry tweeted.

Damascus also supports Russia's right to self-defense in the event of such dangerous terrorist attacks, the ministry added.

