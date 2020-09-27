UrduPoint.com
Syria Determined To End US, Turkish "Occupation," Foreign Minister Says At UNGA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has accused Turkey of being the main sponsor of regional terrorism, saying that Syria will spare no effort to end the illegitimate presence of Turkish, as well as US, forces on Syrian soil.

"There are those who invest in, support and fuel terrorism moving terrorists from one region to another and from one country to another, all in the service of their suspicious agendas. Of course when it comes to sponsors and financiers of terrorism, the current Turkish regime reigns supreme. The Turkish regime is one of the main sponsors of terror in Syria and the region. It has facilitated the passage of tens of thousands of foreign terrorists into Syria and continues to provide all forms of support to Al Nusra Front and affiliated terrorist groups that have massacred Syrians," Muallem said at the UN General Assembly.

The Syrian foreign minister stressed that the delivery of medical equipment to Syria is blocked and domestic efforts to fight terrorism in Syria are being obstructed.

"Oil fields are looted," Muallem said, adding that access to food, heating, gas and electricity is blocked for Syrian people.

"The continued illegitimate presence of American and Turkish forces on Syrian soil meets all the legal conditions of an occupation. The Syrian Arab Republic will spare no effort to end this occupation by all means possible under international law. The actions of these forces taken directly or through their terrorist agents, secessionist militias, or manufactured and illegitimate entities are null and void, with no legal effect. They are a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Muallem said, adding that Syria condemns all the crimes of the global coalition, including the "siphoning of oil."

The foreign minister said that unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people "is an inhumane attempt to suffocate Syrians just like George Floyd and others were cruelly suffocated in the United States."

