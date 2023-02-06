Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 538 - Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 09:55 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 538, the country's health ministry said.
"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 538 people died and 1,353 were injured," the ministry said, stressing that these figures are not yet final.