Syria, Egypt Holding Talks On Restoring Diplomatic Relations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Damascus and Cairo are in advanced discussions to restore full diplomatic ties, and a top-level meeting is expected soon, The Wall Street Journal reports citing sources.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi could meet in the near future, after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends, the sources told the newspaper on Saturday.

According to the sources, Syrian and Egyptian officials are expected to discuss Syria's possible return to the Arab League over the weekend.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011.

On Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Cairo to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. The two ministers had a closed-door meeting and then held talks with the countries' delegations, agreeing to boost bilateral communication channels.

Mekdad's visit to Egypt marks the first visit by a top Syrian official to the country since 2011.

