UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Enjoys 2019 Harvests Boost: UN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Syria enjoys 2019 harvests boost: UN

Strong rains and reduced violence in many Syrian regions have led to much improved harvests in 2019 but high prices remain a threat to food security, the UN said Thursday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Strong rains and reduced violence in many Syrian regions have led to much improved harvests in 2019 but high prices remain a threat to food security, the UN said Thursday.

An extensive UN report on crop and food security in Syria cited estimated wheat production of 2.2 million tonnes, close to twice last year's 29-year low.

It remains far from the 4.1 million tonne averaged in years prior to the war which erupted in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

Since then, more than 370,000 people have been killed, half of the population was displaced and millions remain in need of humanitarian assistance.

The UN report said barley yields shot up to even surpass pre-war levels but it warned that bigger harvests did not automatically translate into increased food security.

"Despite the good rains, farmers in rural areas are still facing many challenges," the Food and Agriculture Organisation's Syria representative, Mike Robson, said.

He cited the lack of access to seeds and fertilisers, high transport costs, insufficient marketing opportunities and unexploded ordnance.

Robson warned that reliance on food assistance would remain if no support to agricultural livelihoods was offered.

"Food prices have been gradually increasing over the past 12 to 14 months," said Herve Verhoosel, spokesman for the World Food Programme.

He said the main reasons were "increased domestic fuel prices and a continuous depreciation of the Syrian pound on the informal exchange market."The Currency hit a record low of 650 against the Dollar this week, a 7 to 1 depreciation from the pre-war rate.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Exchange Dollar Agriculture 2019 Market From Wheat Million Rains

Recent Stories

Putin woos Asian investors in Russia's Far East

58 seconds ago

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan congratulates Paki ..

1 minute ago

Putin Will Hold Meeting at Vostochny Cosmodrome on ..

1 minute ago

New EU top team to be unveiled on Tuesday

1 minute ago

UK govt schedules new vote for Monday on snap elec ..

20 minutes ago

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens Europe wi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.