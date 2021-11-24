UrduPoint.com

Syria Expects Best Tourism Year In 2022 - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:31 PM

Syria Expects Best Tourism Year in 2022 - Minister

Syria has been receiving dozens of tourist visit requests from European countries, so it expects 2022 to be the best year for tourism, Syrian Minister of Tourism Mohammad Rami Martini said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Syria has been receiving dozens of tourist visit requests from European countries, so it expects 2022 to be the best year for tourism, Syrian Minister of Tourism Mohammad Rami Martini said on Wednesday.

"We receive dozens of requests from different member states of the European Union. I won't name specific states, we are studying these requests.

There is movement towards accepting requests for cultural tourism in accordance with the rules," the minister said during a press conference.

Martini also noted that the country's tourist sector was severely affected by war, terrorist attacks and sanctions.

According to the minister, authorities are currently working on tourist infrastructure development. Martini noted that there is a great opportunity for tourism investments in Syria, providing job opportunities for more than 100,000 residents.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria European Union Visit Job From Best

Recent Stories

Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London f ..

Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London flats' receipt before courts

13 seconds ago
 Coal exit, weed, sovereign Europe: new German govt ..

Coal exit, weed, sovereign Europe: new German govt's roadmap

15 seconds ago
 US, Spanish Defense Officials Discuss Russia's Ant ..

US, Spanish Defense Officials Discuss Russia's Anti-Satellite Test, Ukraine - Pe ..

17 seconds ago
 Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

5 minutes ago
 UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclea ..

UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclear Talks Resumption in Vienna - ..

33 minutes ago
 Putin tells EU chief concerned about Ukraine 'prov ..

Putin tells EU chief concerned about Ukraine 'provocations': Kremlin

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.