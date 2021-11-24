Syria Expects Best Tourism Year in 2022 - Minister

Syria has been receiving dozens of tourist visit requests from European countries, so it expects 2022 to be the best year for tourism, Syrian Minister of Tourism Mohammad Rami Martini said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Syria has been receiving dozens of tourist visit requests from European countries, so it expects 2022 to be the best year for tourism, Syrian Minister of Tourism Mohammad Rami Martini said on Wednesday.

"We receive dozens of requests from different member states of the European Union. I won't name specific states, we are studying these requests.

There is movement towards accepting requests for cultural tourism in accordance with the rules," the minister said during a press conference.

Martini also noted that the country's tourist sector was severely affected by war, terrorist attacks and sanctions.

According to the minister, authorities are currently working on tourist infrastructure development. Martini noted that there is a great opportunity for tourism investments in Syria, providing job opportunities for more than 100,000 residents.