MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Syria "expects nothing" from the ongoing European Union-United Nations donor conference for Syria because Brussels is holding it in order to put forward its own conditions for solving the Syrian crisis, the leader of the Syrian People's Will Party and Moscow opposition platform, Qadri Jamil, told Sputnik.

From March 29-30, Brussels hosts the fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria, without the participation of official Damascus, since the EU believes President Bashar Assad is a threat to his people. The international community is expected to offer billions of Dollars in pledges to aid humanitarian efforts in Syria and the region.

"We expect nothing from it [the conference]. There is a Syrian proverb � 'The one, who says that he will help, needs someone to help him.

' They are holding it in order to find a place in the sun in solving the Syrian crisis and to set their own conditions," Jamil said.

Commenting on the EU sanctions against Damascus, Jamil said that that they do not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, but they interfere with the life of the entire Syrian people.

The Council of the European Union previously imposed sanctions against the Syrian government that are being annually extended. Earlier in March, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union would not lift sanctions against Syria and would not help rebuild the country until the transition of power begins there.