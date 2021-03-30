UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria 'Expects Nothing' From Ongoing EU-UN Donor Conference - People's Will Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:23 PM

Syria 'Expects Nothing' From Ongoing EU-UN Donor Conference - People's Will Party

Syria "expects nothing" from the ongoing European Union-United Nations donor conference for Syria because Brussels is holding it in order to put forward its own conditions for solving the Syrian crisis, the leader of the Syrian People's Will Party and Moscow opposition platform, Qadri Jamil, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Syria "expects nothing" from the ongoing European Union-United Nations donor conference for Syria because Brussels is holding it in order to put forward its own conditions for solving the Syrian crisis, the leader of the Syrian People's Will Party and Moscow opposition platform, Qadri Jamil, told Sputnik.

From March 29-30, Brussels hosts the fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria, without the participation of official Damascus, since the EU believes President Bashar Assad is a threat to his people. The international community is expected to offer billions of Dollars in pledges to aid humanitarian efforts in Syria and the region.

"We expect nothing from it [the conference]. There is a Syrian proverb � 'The one, who says that he will help, needs someone to help him.

' They are holding it in order to find a place in the sun in solving the Syrian crisis and to set their own conditions," Jamil said.

Commenting on the EU sanctions against Damascus, Jamil said that that they do not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country, but they interfere with the life of the entire Syrian people.

The Council of the European Union previously imposed sanctions against the Syrian government that are being annually extended. Earlier in March, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union would not lift sanctions against Syria and would not help rebuild the country until the transition of power begins there.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow European Union Damascus Brussels March From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

27-player women emerging camp to begin on 3 April

6 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Showing 'Really Excellent ..

2 minutes ago

Albayrak, RWMC led anti-Covid awareness drive at M ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes lecture titled “Reading ..

21 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Militar ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.