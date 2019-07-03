Syria Expects Progress in Peace Settlement at Upcoming Astana Trio Meeting - Lawmaker

Damascus expects the upcoming Astana trio meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran, the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, to help boost the peace process in the country, Chairman of Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Syrian People's Assembly Boutros Merjaneh told Sputnik

After the recent G20 summit in Osaka, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that the meeting in Astana would be held in July. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan had discussed a trilateral meeting in Osaka and stressed that the talks may take place soon.

"For sure we expect to have some success and progress in the meeting in July. Because the Russian side is negotiating with the Turkish side in the name of the Syrian government and also the Russians collaborate with the Syrians," Merjaneh said.

He also stressed that the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria was the main problem for the settlement process at the moment. Idlib is largely militant-held and regular clashes erupt between government troops and armed groups there in spite of the ceasefire regime in place.

"The main problem is the problem of Idlib and not the constitutional committee. Because the problem of Idlib has two sides. The problem with the Turkish and the problem with the terrorists. But the constitutional committee is a Syrian-Syrian committee. We have to finish the problem in Idlib first," Merjaneh said.

The lawmaker noted that the problem around the Syrian constitutional committee could be solved very easily as it was all about the Syrians agreeing among themselves.�

The Syrian constitutional committee, initially designed to help gather all political factions of the country in order to draft the state's constitution, has not been convened yet. The agreement to form such a committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi last January.

The Astana trio first met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in January 2017� to discuss Syria which has been ravaged by a conflict for eight years already. In May 2017, the nations signed a landmark memorandum on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria which largely contributed to the settlement of the crisis. �