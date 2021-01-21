UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Expects To Get Coronavirus Vaccine Via COVAX In Early April - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Syria Expects to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Via COVAX in Early April - Health Ministry

Syria is gearing up to receive the first shipment of the vaccine against the coronavirus from the Gavi vaccine alliance in the beginning of April through the World Health Organization's (WHO) vaccine distribution mechanism, COVAX, the director of the Ministry of Health's emergency department, Tawfiq Hasabah, told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Syria is gearing up to receive the first shipment of the vaccine against the coronavirus from the Gavi vaccine alliance in the beginning of April through the World Health Organization's (WHO) vaccine distribution mechanism, COVAX, the director of the Ministry of Health's emergency department, Tawfiq Hasabah, told Sputnik.

"Syria works to ensure the routine vaccination through the Gavi organization, which is affiliated with the World Health Organization and UNICEF. As for the coronavirus vaccine, there is joint cooperation with Gavi via the COVAX platform, which includes 93 countries and its duty is to secure the vaccine approved by the WHO. ... The vaccine is expected to arrive in the beginning of April," Hasabah said.

The country's health authorities plan to vaccinate five million people at the first stage, the official added, noting that the volume of the first batch is estimated at 600,000 doses and is expected to cover 3 percent of the country's 17.

5 million population. In addition, no cases of mutated COVID-19 strains, including the UK type, have been recorded on Syria's territory so far, Hasabah said.

When asked on the Syrian-Russian partnership ties in the healthcare field, the ministry's representative said that there is close coordination between the two sides in all fields and at the highest level.

The COVAX Facility, which is co-led by Gavi, the WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, aims to accelerate the development of vaccines against the coronavirus and ensure that all countries across the world have equal access to them. As many as 184 countries have already joined the platform.

According to the latest data provided by the Syrian health ministry, 13,313 cases of COVID-19 have been registered since the start of the pandemic, with 6,773 recoveries and 858 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Syria Alliance United Kingdom April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian's fascist Hindutva ideology serious threat ..

38 seconds ago

Russian Health Ministry Allows to Store Sputnik V ..

40 seconds ago

Hong Kong's Lee stuns Indonesia's Ginting in Thail ..

42 seconds ago

Antifa Rioters Take to Streets in Portland, Seattl ..

44 seconds ago

Three soldiers were killed after military helicopt ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Moroccan counterpart discuss ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.