Syria Expresses Solidarity With Iran in Right to Respond to US Aggression - Ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced solidarity with Iran after its strikes on US military bases in Iraq and with Tehran's right to respond to Washington's aggression.

"Syria expresses absolute solidarity with Iran... and reaffirms its right to defend itself in the light of American threats and attacks, and puts the blame for all the consequences on the United States," the ministry was quoted by the Ikhbariya tv channel.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a retaliatory operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qassem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil. At least 80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States has reported no casualties at all.