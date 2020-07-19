BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Syria's Higher Judicial Committee for Elections has ordered extending the voting in Sunday's legislative elections by four hours, the state Al-Ikhbariya channel reported.

The voting can even be extended by up to five hours if necessary.

The polling places were initially set to close at 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

In total, over 1,600 candidates are vying for the 250 seats of the unicameral parliament. More than 7,300 polling places are open across the country.

The legislative elections are the third since the start of a conflict in Syria in 2011 and those with the largest territory under government control since.