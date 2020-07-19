UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Extends Voting In Sunday's Legislative Elections By 4 Hours - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Syria Extends Voting in Sunday's Legislative Elections by 4 Hours - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Syria's Higher Judicial Committee for Elections has ordered extending the voting in Sunday's legislative elections by four hours, the state Al-Ikhbariya channel reported.

The voting can even be extended by up to five hours if necessary.

The polling places were initially set to close at 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

In total, over 1,600 candidates are vying for the 250 seats of the unicameral parliament. More than 7,300 polling places are open across the country.

The legislative elections are the third since the start of a conflict in Syria in 2011 and those with the largest territory under government control since.

Related Topics

Syria Parliament Sunday Government P

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

55 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

4 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.