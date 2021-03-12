UrduPoint.com
Syria Faces Humanitarian Crisis As Over 12Mln Residents Suffer From Food Insecurity - WFP

Fri 12th March 2021

Syria Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Over 12Mln Residents Suffer From Food Insecurity - WFP

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Syria is facing a humanitarian crisis as estimated 12.4 million residents suffer from food insecurity, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said in a release on Thursday.

"A recent assessment by WFP and partners estimates that a record 12.4 million Syrians - nearly 60 percent of the population - suffer from food insecurity and hunger today, double the number in 2018," the release said.

The study also revealed that the number of people in Syria who cannot survive without food assistance has doubled in a year, reaching 1.

3 million people, the release said.

Nearly 4.5 million people in Syria have experienced hunger and food insecurity last year, making the current humanitarian conditions the worst since the start of the crisis in the country, the release added.

The current situation in Syria is the result of several factors, including the collapse of the Syrian pound and its impact of the price of basic commodities, the ongoing hostilities and large-scale displacement, according to the release.

