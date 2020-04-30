UrduPoint.com
Syria Faces Risk Of Major COVID-19 Outbreak Despite Steps Taken To Combat Virus - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Syria is facing the risk of a major coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak despite serious measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic, UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Syria is facing the risk of a major coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak despite serious measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic, UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"The risk of major COVID-19 outbreak in Syria is there," Pedersen said during a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Syrian government, he added, continues taking "increasingly significant steps" to combat COVID-19 as well as the opposition and other de facto authorities outside Damascus's control.

Pedersen complained that testing remain limited. However, the total COVID-19 caseload remains comparatively low with 42 reported cases in areas controlled by the Syrian government,1 reported case in northeast, and none in the northwest, he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Damascus Government Opposition Coronavirus

