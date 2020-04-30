Syria Faces Risk of Major COVID-19 Outbreak Despite Steps Taken to Combat Virus - UN Envoy

Syria is facing the risk of a major coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak despite serious measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic, UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Syria is facing the risk of a major coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak despite serious measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic, UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"The risk of major COVID-19 outbreak in Syria is there," Pedersen said during a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Syrian government, he added, continues taking "increasingly significant steps" to combat COVID-19 as well as the opposition and other de facto authorities outside Damascus's control.

Pedersen complained that testing remain limited. However, the total COVID-19 caseload remains comparatively low with 42 reported cases in areas controlled by the Syrian government,1 reported case in northeast, and none in the northwest, he said.