UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Facilitates Comfortable Return Of Golan Heights Residents From Lebanon - Official

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:06 PM

Syria Facilitates Comfortable Return of Golan Heights Residents From Lebanon - Official

The majority of the residents of Syria's Golan Heights, namely the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces, who fled to southern Lebanon, have come back to their homes thanks to Damascus' efforts to ensure comfortable conditions for its citizens, Khalil Assaf, who heads a reconciliation commission of the two provinces, told Sputnik

BEIT JINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The majority of the residents of Syria's Golan Heights, namely the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces, who fled to southern Lebanon, have come back to their homes thanks to Damascus' efforts to ensure comfortable conditions for its citizens, Khalil Assaf, who heads a reconciliation commission of the two provinces, told Sputnik.

Reconciliation commissions, whose main instrument is peaceful negotiations, convinced most residents of the two provinces, to leave the illegal armed gangs they had joined, go through rehabilitation and join the military to fight for their country, he said.

"Addressing our compatriots who have not returned from Lebanon yet, we urge them to return. All conditions and infrastructure have been restored. We really hope that the inhabitants of these settlements in the provinces of Quneitra and Rif Dimashq will return as soon as possible to this fertile land, where everything one needs grows and workers are needed. The Syrian government fully fulfills its obligations to the citizens," Assaf said.

He noted that the security situation in the region was absolutely peaceful and calm.

"The military is interacting with us [the region's residents], there are no more armed gangs or those who are called terrorists. We consider the reconciliation process that took place here 100 percent successful � all men [who used to be militants] have returned to their homeland," Assaf said.

According to the official, Syrian repatriation is coordinated with Lebanese security services to ensure the legal and comfortable return of the remaining families.

"I know about 35 families in [the Lebanese city of] Chebaa who want to return. They are ready to return and know from their fellow villagers and relatives that everything that is being said about [the region's] reconstruction, good attitude and peaceful conditions is true. There are absolutely no obstacles," Assaf said.

Beit Jinn is one of the largest settlements located on the border between Rif Dimashq and Quneitra on the Golan Heights. To date, more than 17,000 people have returned to the settlement, including several thousand citizens who used to live in neighboring villages, where houses and infrastructure continue to be rebuilt.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Lebanon Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.