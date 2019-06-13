Syria Facilitates Comfortable Return of Golan Heights Residents From Lebanon - Official

The majority of the residents of Syria's Golan Heights, namely the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces, who fled to southern Lebanon, have come back to their homes thanks to Damascus' efforts to ensure comfortable conditions for its citizens, Khalil Assaf, who heads a reconciliation commission of the two provinces, told Sputnik

BEIT JINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The majority of the residents of Syria's Golan Heights, namely the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces, who fled to southern Lebanon, have come back to their homes thanks to Damascus' efforts to ensure comfortable conditions for its citizens, Khalil Assaf, who heads a reconciliation commission of the two provinces, told Sputnik.

Reconciliation commissions, whose main instrument is peaceful negotiations, convinced most residents of the two provinces, to leave the illegal armed gangs they had joined, go through rehabilitation and join the military to fight for their country, he said.

"Addressing our compatriots who have not returned from Lebanon yet, we urge them to return. All conditions and infrastructure have been restored. We really hope that the inhabitants of these settlements in the provinces of Quneitra and Rif Dimashq will return as soon as possible to this fertile land, where everything one needs grows and workers are needed. The Syrian government fully fulfills its obligations to the citizens," Assaf said.

He noted that the security situation in the region was absolutely peaceful and calm.

"The military is interacting with us [the region's residents], there are no more armed gangs or those who are called terrorists. We consider the reconciliation process that took place here 100 percent successful � all men [who used to be militants] have returned to their homeland," Assaf said.

According to the official, Syrian repatriation is coordinated with Lebanese security services to ensure the legal and comfortable return of the remaining families.

"I know about 35 families in [the Lebanese city of] Chebaa who want to return. They are ready to return and know from their fellow villagers and relatives that everything that is being said about [the region's] reconstruction, good attitude and peaceful conditions is true. There are absolutely no obstacles," Assaf said.

Beit Jinn is one of the largest settlements located on the border between Rif Dimashq and Quneitra on the Golan Heights. To date, more than 17,000 people have returned to the settlement, including several thousand citizens who used to live in neighboring villages, where houses and infrastructure continue to be rebuilt.