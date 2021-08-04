Syria Fails to Grant Visas to OPCW Assessment Team - UK Envoy to UN

Syria has failed to grant visas to the members of the assessment team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Barbara Woodward, current Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Syria has failed to grant visas to the members of the assessment team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Barbara Woodward, current Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"We note the ongoing failure to grant visas to members of the declaration assessment team. This is unacceptable. Syria is required to give immediate and unfettered access to OPCW personnel including members of the declaration assessment team," Woodward said at a UN Security Council meeting.