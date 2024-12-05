Syria families reunite after years as rebels take Aleppo

Aleppo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The fall of Syria's second city, Aleppo, to Islamist-led rebels has brought flight and displacement for some, but for others like Bahria Bakkur, it has led to long-awaited reunions.

After almost a decade apart, 43-year-old Bakkur was finally able to embrace her son, separated when government forces reclaimed control of their city.

The Islamist-led rebels' lightning assault on Aleppo has revived a war that had been mostly dormant for years.

The fighting in northern Syria since last week has killed hundreds and heightened concerns for civilians, but for Bakkur, it meant being with her son again.

"I wasn't expecting this to happen. I thought I would die before getting to see him," said Bakkur, tears in her eyes.

She last saw her son Mohammed Jomaa, now 25 years old and a father of four, in 2016, when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces retook Aleppo's eastern districts after a brutal siege.

Jomaa was one of tens of thousands who had fled the city earlier in the war, only to return in recent days.

"It's an indescribable joy," he said. "I still can't believe I'm back in Aleppo."