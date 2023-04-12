Syria FM in Saudi for first visit since war began: statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Syria's foreign minister arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, a Saudi statement said, on the first such trip since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad flew into Jeddah after an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, according to the statement from the Saudi foreign ministry.

They will "hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria", the statement said.

The foreign ministers will also discuss "facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and securing humanitarian access to the affected areas in Syria".

Mekdad arrives two days before nine Arab countries gather in Jeddah on Friday to discuss allowing President Bashar Al-Assad's Syrian government to attend an Arab League summit next month.

Ministers and top officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- and Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have been invited, Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said earlier.