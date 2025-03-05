Syria FM Says Joining Meeting Of Chemical Weapons Watchdog
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said he would take part in a meeting Wednesday of the international chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands, nearly three months after Bashar al-Assad's ouster.
"Today, for the first time in Syria's history, I am attending the executive council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague," Shaibani said in a statement on X.
"This participation reaffirms Syria's commitment to international security and honours those who lost their lives suffocating at the hands of the Assad regime," he added.
