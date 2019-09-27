UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief On Date Of Constitutional Committee Meeting Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief on Date of Constitutional Committee Meeting Friday

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will agree later on Friday on the date of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's first meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will agree later on Friday on the date of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's first meeting.

"Tonight, I will agree with the Secretary General," Muallem said in response to a question as to when will the date for the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee be determined.

Asked to provide a time frame for the meeting, Muallem said "at the end of October."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria October

Recent Stories

38 depts functioning under industries, production ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Minister to Meet UN Chief Friday to Agree o ..

3 minutes ago

Working Group on Repatriation of Russian Children ..

3 minutes ago

Any US-Kabul Deal to Justify Afghanistan's Occupat ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional ..

8 minutes ago

Congressional Democrats Accuse NRA of Giving Russi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.