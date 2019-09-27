Syria FM Says Will Agree With UN Chief on Date of Constitutional Committee Meeting Friday

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will agree later on Friday on the date of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's first meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will agree later on Friday on the date of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's first meeting.

"Tonight, I will agree with the Secretary General," Muallem said in response to a question as to when will the date for the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee be determined.

Asked to provide a time frame for the meeting, Muallem said "at the end of October."