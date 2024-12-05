Open Menu

Syria Forces Battle To Stop Rebel Advance On Key Central City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Syria forces battle to stop rebel advance on key central city

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Syrian government forces were locked in heavy fighting around the central city of Hama on Thursday, trying to halt an advance of rebels, a war monitor said.

The fighting around Hama follows a rapid offensive by the rebels, who in just days captured large chunks of territory, including Syria's second city Aleppo, from President Bashar al-Assad's control.

Strategically located in central Syria, Hama is crucial for the army's efforts to protect the capital, Damascus.

By late Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said rebel fighters had "surrounded Hama city from three sides".

"Violent clashes took place during the night between the rebels and the regime forces", particularly in the Jabal Zayn al-Abidin area, just north of Hama, said the Britain-based monitor.

The head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said government troops were engaged in "fierce resistance and trying to stop the rebels' advance".

Syrian state media quoted a military source late Wednesday as saying Russian and Syrian air forces, alongside artillery units, had conducted "concentrated strikes on the... terrorists" in the Hama area.

Maya, a 22-year-old student who gave her first name only for security concerns, said she and her family were staying at home as the fighting rages outside.

"We have been hearing non-stop the sounds of explosions and shelling," she told AFP by telephone from Hama.

"We don't know what's going on outside."

Related Topics

Hearing Army Syria Russia Damascus Student Aleppo Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

17 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

17 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

17 hours ago
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

17 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

17 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

17 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

17 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

17 hours ago

More Stories From World