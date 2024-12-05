Syria forces battle to stop rebel advance on key central city

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Syrian government forces were locked in heavy fighting around the central city of Hama on Thursday, trying to halt an advance of rebels, a war monitor said.

The fighting around Hama follows a rapid offensive by the rebels, who in just days captured large chunks of territory, including Syria's second city Aleppo, from President Bashar al-Assad's control.

Strategically located in central Syria, Hama is crucial for the army's efforts to protect the capital, Damascus.

By late Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said rebel fighters had "surrounded Hama city from three sides".

"Violent clashes took place during the night between the rebels and the regime forces", particularly in the Jabal Zayn al-Abidin area, just north of Hama, said the Britain-based monitor.

The head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said government troops were engaged in "fierce resistance and trying to stop the rebels' advance".

Syrian state media quoted a military source late Wednesday as saying Russian and Syrian air forces, alongside artillery units, had conducted "concentrated strikes on the... terrorists" in the Hama area.

Maya, a 22-year-old student who gave her first name only for security concerns, said she and her family were staying at home as the fighting rages outside.

"We have been hearing non-stop the sounds of explosions and shelling," she told AFP by telephone from Hama.

"We don't know what's going on outside."