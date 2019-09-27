Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional Committee to Be Announced after Oct. 10

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik on Friday that the chair of the newly formed Constitutional Committee will be revealed after October 10.

When asked who would chair the Constitutional Committee, Muallem said, "If you ask me this question after 10 October, I will tell you .... Because [United Nations Special Envoy Geir] Pedersen is coming to Damascus, and there we will decide."