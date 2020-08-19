UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Gives Russia Plot Of Land In Latakia Province To Build Military Health Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Syria Gives Russia Plot of Land in Latakia Province to Build Military Health Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Syria has handed over an area of land with access to the sea in its Latakia province to Russia for the construction of a wellness center for the Russian military, according to an entry on the Russian government's portal of legal news on Wednesday.

Latakia is located on Syria's western coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The Syrian Arab Republic agrees to the transfer to the Russian Federation a land plot and water area in the province of Latakia for the purpose of creating and accommodating a medical and rehabilitation center for the Russian aviation group," the entry read.

The transferred land area is eight hectares (19.7 acres).

Russia will assume all expenses for the construction and infrastructure development in the transferred area, according to the portal.

Related Topics

Syria Water Russia All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

33 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

48 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

1 hour ago

Market cap of listed companies crosses one trillio ..

1 hour ago

US Terminates 3 Bilateral Agreements with Hong Kon ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.