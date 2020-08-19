Syria Gives Russia Plot of Land in Latakia Province to Build Military Health Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Syria has handed over an area of land with access to the sea in its Latakia province to Russia for the construction of a wellness center for the Russian military, according to an entry on the Russian government's portal of legal news on Wednesday.

Latakia is located on Syria's western coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The Syrian Arab Republic agrees to the transfer to the Russian Federation a land plot and water area in the province of Latakia for the purpose of creating and accommodating a medical and rehabilitation center for the Russian aviation group," the entry read.

The transferred land area is eight hectares (19.7 acres).

Russia will assume all expenses for the construction and infrastructure development in the transferred area, according to the portal.