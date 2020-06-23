UrduPoint.com
Syria Got Used To US Sanctions, Taking Steps To Address Restrictions - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday that Damascus has already started to implement some measures in an effort to counter a package of new US sanctions that come under the Caesar Act, noting that the country wants to turn them into "an opportunity to advance the national economy."

"I do not want to minimize an impact of the Caesar law, but we are accustomed to US sanctions that come under different Names. ... We have started to take measures to confront the US sanctions toward Syria," Muallem said at a press conference.

The minister added Syria wanted to turn the law into "an opportunity to boost the national economy."

