UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Government Forces Retake Key Highway

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Syria government forces retake key highway

Government forces battling rebels in northwestern Syria took full control on Tuesday of a key highway, over which they lost control in 2012, linking the country's four largest cities

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Government forces battling rebels in northwestern Syria took full control on Tuesday of a key highway, over which they lost control in 2012, linking the country's four largest cities.

The latest gain marked another step in the government's advance against Syria's last rebel-held pocket, where intense fighting has displaced 700,000 civilians since December.

The remaining rebel fighters and some three million civilians are being pushed ever closer to the Turkish border by the regime's inexorable northward push.

The M5 motorway which links the capital Damascus to the second city of Aleppo through the cities of Homs and Hama has been a key government target for years.

On Tuesday, government and allied forces retook the Rashideen al-Rabea area near Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"That means they control the entire M5 for the first time since 2012," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the UK-based war monitor, told AFP.

The government's advance also helps secure Aleppo, the country's former industrial hub, which still comes under sporadic rocket fire from holdout rebel groups.

The war in Syria, which started with a popular movement against President Bashar al-Assad's rule that was brutally repressed, has killed more than 380,000 people in nine years and displaced around half of the country's population.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Motorway Damascus Aleppo Hub December Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

9 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

9 minutes ago

France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity bui ..

12 minutes ago

Senior diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce ..

12 minutes ago

Ijaz, Chatta elected PTBF President, Secretary

12 minutes ago

Rawat Hospital project needs more funds to complet ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.