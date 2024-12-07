Syria Govt Loses Control Of Key City Daraa
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Syrian government forces have lost control of Daraa city, a war monitor said, in another stunning blow for President Bashar al-Assad's rule after rebels wrested other key cities from his grip.
Daraa was dubbed "the cradle of the revolution" early in Syria's civil war, after activists accused the government of detaining and torturing a group of boys for scribbling anti-Assad graffiti on their school walls in 2011.
While Aleppo and Hama, the two other main cities taken from government control in recent days, fell to an Islamist-led rebel alliance, Daraa was taken by local armed groups, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"Local factions have taken control of more areas in Daraa province, including Daraa city... they now control more than 90 percent of the province, as regime forces successively pulled out," the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources around Syria, said late Friday.
Daraa province borders Jordan.
Despite a truce brokered by Assad ally Russia, the province has been plagued by unrest in recent years, with frequent attacks, clashes and assassinations.
- Waves of violence -
Syria's civil war, which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, has killed more than 500,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes.
Never in the war had Assad's forces lost control of so many key cities in such a short space of time.
Since a rebel alliance led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched its offensive on November 27, the government has lost second city Aleppo and subsequently Hama in central Syria.
The rebels were on Friday at the gates of Homs, Syria's third city, as the government pulled out its troops from Deir Ezzor in the east.
In an interview published on Friday, the leader of HTS, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, said the aim of the offensive was to overthrow Assad.
"When we talk about objectives, the goal of the revolution remains the overthrow of this regime. It is our right to use all available means to achieve that goal," Jolani told CNN.
HTS is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda. Proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Western governments, it has sought to soften its image in recent years.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From World
-
Ecuador bus crash kills at least 16: rescue agency2 minutes ago
-
Dominant England power 533 runs ahead of NZ after Atkinson hat-trick2 minutes ago
-
Syria's Assad: the president who led a bloody crackdown1 hour ago
-
Iran, Iraq join Syria in warning rebel advance threatens whole region1 hour ago
-
Burkina Faso junta chief dissolves government1 hour ago
-
Hot Hawks pip LeBron's Lakers, Celtics beat Bucks1 hour ago
-
South Korea president apologises but doesn't resign over martial law fiasco1 hour ago
-
20 civilians killed in Russia, Syria strikes near Homs city: monitor2 hours ago
-
South Korea president apologises but doesn't resign over martial law fiasco2 hours ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Ghana2 hours ago
-
Crisis to brink of impeachment: South Korea's isolated president2 hours ago