Syria Grants UN Use of Border-Crossing for 6 Months to Allow for Evaluation - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Syria will allow the United Nations to use its Bab al-Hawa border crossing to provide aid for six months during which time it will be possible to make a necessary evaluation and improve the so-called "extended decisions" on relevant UN resolutions, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bassam Sabbagh said.

"Six months is a period that will allow all of us, Syria as a concerned party... to monitor the implementation of the (UN Security Council) resolutions. And that's why we were insisting during the negotiations about extending the mandate of the resolution about this period, which enabled us to make this evaluation, this assessment, and to seek improvements in the extended decisions," Sabbagh said on Thursday.

The United Nations and its staff should not communicate with the terrorist organizations and their affiliated illegal administrative entities in northwestern Syria, including the so-called interim government, Sabbagh added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian mission sent a letter to the UN Security Council president asking that it be disseminated to all members.

The letter said Syria granted the United Nations the permission to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing point for six months because the co-penholders have refused to amend their draft resolution on border crossings according to Russia's proposal.

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council members failed to agree on extending the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which enables the delivery of aid to Syria. Russia proposed an extension of the use of this border crossing for six months but it did not garner enough votes to pass.