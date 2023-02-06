Syria Halts Railway Communication to Check Tracks Condition After Earthquake - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Railway communication has been suspended throughout Syria to check the condition of the railway tracks after the devastating earthquake, the Syrian Transport Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey.

The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. According to the latest data by the Syrian Health Ministry, 237 people died and 639 were injured.

"The movement of trains along the entire railway has been halted as a preventive measure. Technical teams are checking the condition of railway tracks, roads and bridges," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.