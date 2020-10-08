Syria Has 'Full-Scale Plan' for Army Upgrade in Works With Russian Defense Ministry- Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Syria is upgrading its defense capacity under a "full-scale plan" with the Russian Ministry of Defense that addresses a broad range of army needs, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

"Actually, we started a plan for upgrading our army two years ago, and it's self-evident that we are going to do this upgrade in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Defense, because for decades now, our army depends fully on Russian armaments," Assad said.

Asked if Syria is interested in acquiring Russian S-400 air-defense systems or requesting more S-300s, Assad said the Syrian army priorities were many ” not only missiles ” and there is a "full-scale plan" to address all of them.

"Usually we don't talk about the details of our military plans, but in general, as I said, it's upgrading the army in every aspect of the military field," the Syrian president added.