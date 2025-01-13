Syria has real opportunity to move from darkness to light through national dialogue: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Syrians have high expectations for their country, and a strong desire for people from across the social spectrum to come together and forge a new constitution, a senior UN official said Sunday.

At the same time, Najat Rochdi, the UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, told UN news, a media website, that the process must begin with an inclusive "national dialogue."

Ms. Rochdi is in Damascus meeting several members of the transitional authorities to ensure all Syrians are able to participate in the country future, which is struggling to cope with an acute humanitarian crisis and faltering economy, it was pointed out. It's her second visit to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime.

"The de facto authorities have shown, through their statements, a real willingness to take the country from where it was to something much better that meets the demands and aspirations of all Syrians," she said.

"One expression that we hear in every meeting is that it is time to move from the darkness to the light. In that regard, we really welcome the decision to organize a national dialogue. It's very important that this dialogue factors in the voices of all Syrians, who have paid a very, very high price to get where they are today."

Meanwhile, a team from the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria has concluded a first visit to the country, taking crucial steps to promote dialogue and engagement with the new caretaker government.

Commissioner Hanny Megally led the team, which met with officials, including in the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

Discussions covered justice for victims and families, the protection of mass graves and evidence, and continued engagement with the Commission, which was established by the UN Human Rights Council in August 2011.

Megally welcomed the willingness of the new authorities to continue engaging with the Commission on future visits.

This marks a significant shift as the former government had denied the Commission access since the start of its mandate.

We commend the new authorities for improving the protection of mass graves and evidence in detention centres, and encourage them to pursue these efforts further, also by utilizing relevant Syrian civil society organizations and international actors, he said.

The Commission visited Damascus and surrounding areas, including detention centres that have been a focus of its investigations, as well as mass grave sites.

Standing in tiny, windowless cells, still filled with stench and marked by unimaginable suffering, was a stark reminder of the harrowing accounts we have documented over nearly 14 years of investigations, Megally said.

These abuses must never be repeated again and those responsible must be held accountable.

In meetings with Syrians, including those returning after years of exile, Megally also noted a renewed sense of optimism and eagerness to participate in a new Syria built on respecting human rights.

The Commission was informed that barriers to civil society engagement, such as the registration of organizations, have eased and it looks forward to the expansion of civic space, which is much needed, the UN said.

Moreover, discussions with civil society and humanitarian organisations underscored the urgent need for international support to ensure a successful transition.

In this regard, Megally emphasized the importance of facilitating efforts toward rebuilding, including the suspension of sectoral sanctions imposed on the former authorities.

There is a clear sense of relief among Syrians. After decades of oppressive rule, fear has been lifted, and a new sense of freedom is palpable, he said, noting that people spoke about holding their heads high for the first time in decades.

As someone who investigated massacres in Syria in the1980, I deeply understand how long Syrians have waited for this moment, he continued.

Though the time ahead is filled with challenges, we are hopeful that Syrians will come together to build the country to which they have always aspired.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic was established to investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law in the country since March 2011, when conflict erupted following a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

It consists of three Commissioners who are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work.

