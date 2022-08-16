Syria is ready to "stand shoulder to shoulder" with Russia after the latter helped the Syrian military to stabilize the situation in the country, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Syria is ready to "stand shoulder to shoulder" with Russia after the latter helped the Syrian military to stabilize the situation in the country, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday.

"Russian friends are real friends who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight against international terrorists.

Now we want to stand shoulder to shoulder with you in turn," Abbas said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Abbas added that certain threats remain and, in order to eliminate them, Syria is ready to cooperate with Russia. The entry of the Russian military into the territory of Syria was the only right decision, which made it possible to stabilize the situation in the country, he added.