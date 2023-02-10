Syria Has Sovereign Right of Non-Admission of International Observers - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Syria has the sovereign right to prevent international organizations from entering the country after the devastating earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Syrian Arab Republic is a sovereign state, and they independently decide on the mode of operation of the borders, taking into account the force majeure circumstances that arose after the devastating earthquake," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether Moscow insists that Damascus open the borders to international humanitarian organizations for unhindered access to places affected by the earthquake.

The spokesman underscored that this is Syria's sovereign decision.